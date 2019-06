Αυστραλία: Τέσσερις νεκροί από 45χρονο που άνοιξε πυρ με καραμπίνα

Absolutely heartbreaking news coming in. This is only a few hundred metres up the road from my old house. Walked past the Palms motel every day on my way into the ABC Darwin. So very tragic. #Darwin

Up to four people shot dead by gunman in Darwin CBD http://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-06-04/northern-territory-police-arrest-gunman-in-darwin-woman-injured/11179136 …