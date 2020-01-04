Βαγδάτη:Πληροφορίες για εκτόξευση ρουκέτας εναντίον της Αμερικανικής Πρεσβείας!

Γιάννης Γεωργόπουλος
|

Οι πληροφορίες είναι προς το παρόν ανεπιβεβαίωτες, ωστόσο η κινητοποίηση των αμερικανικών δυνάμεων της πρεσβείας είναι μεγάλες.

Πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για εκτόξευση πυραύλου, με στόχο την πράσινη ζώνη της Βαγδάτης.

 Στην περιοχή αυτή βρίσκεται η Αμερικανική Πρεσβεία, που πρόσφατα έγινε θέατρο μεγάλων και βίαιων αντιμαερικανικών διαδηλώσεων.

Μάλιστα οι ΗΠΑ θεώρησαν “υπεύθυνο” για τις διαδηλώσεις και την εισβολή διαδηλωτών στην Πρεσβεία τον Σουλεϊμανί, που σκοτώθηκε από επίθεση των ΗΠΑ με drone.

Ragıp Soylu

@ragipsoylu

 · 
Απάντηση στον χρήστη @ragipsoylu

News of a missile landing in the vicinity of the US embassy in Baghdad — Al Arabiya

Ragıp Soylu

@ragipsoylu

UPDATE:

The missile explosion blocked the entrance to the road leading to the American embassy in Baghdad, per Sky News

Guy Elster

@guyelster

 · 
Απάντηση στον χρήστη @guyelster

NATO suspends training missions in Iraq after killing

Guy Elster

@guyelster

A rocket fired towards the Green Zone in , where the US embassy is located: reports

Μάλιστα χρήστες του Twitter ανεβάζουν και βίντεο που καταγράφει την έντονη κινητικότητα των αμερικανικών δυνάμεων που φρουρούν την Πρεσβεία.

Heshmat Alavi@HeshmatAlavi
 · 


Reports indicate missile/rocket landing in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, inside the U.S. Embassy vicinity.
Reuters witness says major explosion heard.

Heshmat Alavi@HeshmatAlavi


Numerous U.S. helicopters in the air over Baghdad, Iraq.
Sky News reporter: Rocket hits Baghdad’s Green Zone. Entrance to the U.S. Embassy closed.

