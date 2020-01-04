Βαγδάτη:Πληροφορίες για εκτόξευση ρουκέτας εναντίον της Αμερικανικής Πρεσβείας!

Πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για εκτόξευση πυραύλου, με στόχο την πράσινη ζώνη της Βαγδάτης.
Μάλιστα οι ΗΠΑ θεώρησαν “υπεύθυνο” για τις διαδηλώσεις και την εισβολή διαδηλωτών στην Πρεσβεία τον Σουλεϊμανί, που σκοτώθηκε από επίθεση των ΗΠΑ με drone.
Ragıp Soylu
✔@ragipsoylu
News of a missile landing in the vicinity of the US embassy in Baghdad — Al Arabiya
UPDATE:
The missile explosion blocked the entrance to the road leading to the American embassy in Baghdad, per Sky News
Guy Elster
✔@guyelster
#BREAKING NATO suspends training missions in Iraq after #Soleimani killing
#BREAKING A rocket fired towards the Green Zone in #Baghdad, where the US embassy is located: reports
Μάλιστα χρήστες του Twitter ανεβάζουν και βίντεο που καταγράφει την έντονη κινητικότητα των αμερικανικών δυνάμεων που φρουρούν την Πρεσβεία.
Heshmat Alavi@HeshmatAlavi
#BREAKING
Reports indicate missile/rocket landing in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, inside the U.S. Embassy vicinity.
Reuters witness says major explosion heard.
#BREAKING
Numerous U.S. helicopters in the air over Baghdad, Iraq.
Sky News reporter: Rocket hits Baghdad’s Green Zone. Entrance to the U.S. Embassy closed.