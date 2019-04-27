Σήμερα Μ.Σάββατο η 1η τοιχογραφία στην Πάτρα από το Διεθνές Street Art

Το Διεθνές Street Art Φεστιβάλ Πάτρας | ArtWalk, βάζει και πάλι μπροστά τις μηχανές του!
Η πόλη αλλάζει, η καθημερινότητά μας αλλάζει, το γκρίζο γύρω μας αλλάζει και η Art in Progress παραμένει σταθερή και πρωτοπόρα στο όραμά της.
Ο δημόσιος χώρος της Πάτρας γεμίζει με έργα σύγχρονης τέχνης.
Η πρώτη τοιχογραφία για φέτος ξεκινά το Σάββατο 27/04, στην οδό Αρχιεπισκόπου Κυρίλλου 26, με την πολύ ταλαντούχα ολλανδή καλλιτέχνιδα JDL.
Η JDL είναι 23 ετών. Έχει γεννηθεί και μεγαλώσει στο Άμστερνταμ.
Από την ηλικία των 15 ετών ξεκίνησε να δημιουργεί τα πρώτα της έργα, γεγονός το οποίο την οδήγησε να σπουδάσει Art και Design. Το στούντιό της βρίσκεται στην ανατολική πλευρά του Άμστερνταμ όπου και εργάζεται όταν δεν ζωγραφίζει “στον δρόμο”.
Αν και νεαρή στην ηλικία έχει ήδη παγκόσμια φήμη στην Street Art έχοντας πάθος για τον ρεαλισμό και το ασπρόμαυρο. Πιστεύει πως η τέχνη είναι μία αντανάκλαση του εαυτού μας.
Το 2017 πήρε το 1ο βραβείο στα Street Art Awards 2018 Benelux Edition, ενώ το 2018 ξαναπροτάθηκε για το ίδιο βραβείο.
Σας προσκαλούμε να γνωρίσετε την ίδια και το έργο της από κοντά!
Στα επισυναπτόμενα αρχεία, μπορείτε να δείτε κάποια από τα προηγούμενα έργα της.
